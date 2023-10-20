Concerns arise after auto theft at Nashville Fairgrounds

This week Metro Nashville Police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a stolen vehicle on the property.
Concerns linger across Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood after a recent auto theft at the Fairgrounds highlights what neighbors said has become an ongoing problem.
By Jordan James
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Concerns linger across the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood after a recent auto theft at the Nashville Fairgrounds highlights what neighbors said has become an ongoing problem.

On Oct. 7, a family’s SUV was stolen as they were attending a racing event at Nashville Speedway.

In a social media post, the victim said, “All I want is my hospital badge, and my granny’s picture on the rear view, and my book bag. Never go to the fairgrounds unless you want your stuff broken into and stolen.”

Metro Police told WSMV that the vehicle was locked at the time that the auto theft occurred. Those in the area said it has left them feeling concerned about their safety.

“It’s very disheartening and it’s scary,” Jesse Morgan said. “ I had several people here tell me and several neighbors tell me that their cars have been broken into.”

Just over a week after the vehicle was reported stolen, officers located it using their helicopter on Tuesday and followed it throughout to city.

They would end up initiating a stop in the Napier area and a 14-year-old boy emerged from the driver seat. Metro Nashville Police said as officers were attempting to take him into custody, he ran away but would end being captured and reportedly had drugs and a weapon is his possession.

Armed teen arrested in stolen SUV from Nashville Fairgrounds, police say

The teen is now facing at least four charges which include auto theft and resisting arrest. Investigators have not said if the teen is connected to other thefts throughout the city.

As for neighbors like Morgan, she said this arrest highlights the need for change.

“There’s always gonna be some that do it but I don’t know what type of community activities but something has to be done,” she explained. “They’re getting younger, they’re getting braver and they’re getting worse.”

WSMV reached out to the operators of Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville and a spokesperson said that the safety of their patrons was a top priority.

