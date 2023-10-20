Community Resource Center to hold ‘All In For Hygiene’ fundraising event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Community Resource Center in Nashville will soon host a fundraising event dedicated to providing essential hygiene support for individuals and families.

“All In For Hygiene” will take place Oct. 27 at Rocketown, 601 4th Ave. S. from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event promises to be an evening of fun, entertainment and community, all while making a difference for those in need.

Nearly 1 in 4 Middle Tennesseans experience hygiene insecurity, meaning that they cannot access or afford these basic essentials, according to the Community Resource Center (CRC). The CRC is the Nashville community’s biggest solution to hygiene insecurity, partnering with a network of over 300 nonprofits and schools across seven counties to provide hygiene assistance to over one million neighbors every year. The Community Resource Center (CRC) provides basic, essential items to neighbors in need across seven counties in Middle Tennessee.

“Access to basic hygiene items is a human right and not just a privilege for those who can afford the cost of being clean,” a CRC news release said.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket purchases, please visit crcmidtn.org/allin.

