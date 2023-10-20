Big Red: Western Kentucky unveils the most unique helmets in all of college football

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSMV) - Western Kentucky University may have just revealed the most unique helmets in all of college football on Friday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24 against Liberty University, the Hilltoppers will wear special helmets featuring seven different Big Red logos. WKU says the Big Red logos on each players’ helmet will be based on position groups:

The logo for quarterbacks will feature Big Red throwing a football

The logo for running backs will feature Big Red in the Heisman Trophy pose

The logo for receivers and tight ends will feature Big Red catching a football

The logo for offensive and defensive linemen will feature Big Red in a three-point stance

The logo for linebackers will feature Big Red with his hands on his knees ready to make a play

The logo for defensive backs will feature Big Red celebrating a pass breakup

The logo for specialists will feature Big Red kicking a football.

That’s not all, the front bumper on the front of the helmet will feature Big Red’s eyes.

“WKU debuted Big Red helmets last season for the Nov. 12, 2022, game against Rice – a 45-10 Hilltopper win. Those helmets only featured Big Red throwing the football,” WKU said. “The new helmet is part of an overall uniform makeover this fall, which also included stripes being added to the jerseys, pants and helmets, and the addition of the “Tops” script logo under the belt.”

