Bad Bunny to make stop in Nashville on ‘Most Wanted Tour’

He will perform for one night only in Nashville.
Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana nuevo álbum de bad bunny
Bad Bunny actúa en los Premios Billboard Latinos, el jueves 5 de octubre de 2023, en Coral Gables, Florida.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny will be making a stop in the Music City on his “Most Wanted Tour.”

He will be performing 47 shows throughout the tour. Bad Bunny will perform in Nashville for one night only on May 11, 2024.

Fans of Bad Bunny can register to purchase tickets until Oct. 22 at 11:59 PT. Fans can register to get tickets here.

Bad Bunny recently made history with his album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” as the most streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

He will also make an appearance on Saturday Night Live as both the hose and musical guest on Oct. 21.

