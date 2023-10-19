Woman shot in car near Edgefield, police searching for shooter

By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a shooter after a woman was shot in a car near Edgefield, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on South 5th Street and Sylvan just after 1 a.m.

The woman sustained minor injuries, according to police.

This story is developing.

