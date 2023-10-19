Wanted man arrested after police pursuit from Nashville to Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted on 14 active warrants was arrested after a pursuit with law enforcement across multiple counties, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, SCSO was advised that the Metro Nashville Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit.

The driver, Johntrez London, was wanted for a slew of warrants, including one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, SCSO said.

MNPD advised that the suspect was approaching Sumner Co. on I-65 and eventually exited I-65 onto Highway 31 traveling through Millersville and White House. This information allowed SCSO deputies to set up and deploy spike strips, disabling the suspect vehicle.

London fled on foot into some nearby woods, and eventually, Sumner County Management Agency used a drone to help find him. He was taken into custody without further incident.

“This is a prime example of multiple jurisdictions and agencies coming together to complete a mission. We are thankful for the great working relationship we have with all of the agencies surrounding Sumner County. Our patrol deputies along with an incredible inter-agency relationship with MNPD and Sumner County EMA, allowed this to situation come to a successful resolution. Our deputies have a passion for public safety and this is a great example of their tenacity to deter criminal activity in Sumner County,” Chief Deputy Eric Craddock.

