Tennessee Titans hosting outreach event, getting businesses involved with building of new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA) and the Tennessee Titans will be hosting a kickoff outreach event for the Nashville Stadium Project on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The event will be held in the Nissan Stadium West Club and will allow local subcontractors, vendors, suppliers and professional service providers to learn how they can get involved with the project.

“Our entire TBA team is looking forward to getting started on this transformational project, and that begins with engaging our local subcontractor and supplier community,” said John Gromos, Principal-in-Charge of the Tennessee Builders Alliance. “This project presents a tremendous opportunity for local small businesses in our industry, and we want to ensure that the pathways to participation are available to everyone interested in working with us.”

Representatives from the Titans, TBA and community partners of both organizations will be at the event. Businesses and people attending the event will receive timelines and other information on initial bid packages for the project. TBA will also launch a website with information to help businesses in becoming a part of the project on Oct. 19.

Those attending the event should park in Lot H on the west side of Nissan Stadium.

The new stadium will be located on the east side of the current stadium campus along the Cumberland River. The building will be home to Titans and Tennessee State University football games as well as concerts and other major events.

The building will include the following features:

A circular translucent roof

Exterior porches with panoramic views

Improved sightlines for all spectators

A 12,000-square-foot community space available year-round

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.