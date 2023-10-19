Sumner County Schools releases estimates, list of athletic facility projects

The estimated cost of all of the projects is about $15,600,000.
Sumner County Schools logo
Sumner County Schools logo(Sumner County Schools)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools (SCS) met with teams from each high school campus earlier this year to address short and long-term athletic facility needs.

SCS said the replacement of the replacement of the condemned bleachers was the highest priority while also addressing other county needs.

An architect for SCS took the work of the committees and put together cost estimates for projects to be completed by July 31, 2024.

According to SCS, the structural problems at White House High School will be addressed after the football season to see what repairs can be made immediately. SCS said they do not plan to spend a significant amount of money on a stadium in Robertson County.

“We will cover short-term improvements to the stadium from other capital funds,” SCS said in a Facebook post. “Instead, we will build a new stadium on campus at WHHS. We will also consider new on-campus stadiums at GHS and PHS. Those decisions require more planning and cannot be completed by July 31, 2024.”

SCS added that there will be future capital requests to include gym renovations and tennis courts at MHMS.

“Remember that these prices are estimates,” SCS said. “We still have to complete geotechnical reviews, surveys, civil site work, and architectural planning. At that point, we will bid on these projects to get exact pricing.”

To see the projects and their estimates, read the documents below:

