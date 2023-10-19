School bus routes canceled in Cheatham County due to driver shortage

Cheatham County is short 13 bus drivers right now, spokesperson Tim Adkins said.
Students at three Cheatham County schools had to find their own way to and from class on Thursday as bus routes continue to be canceled.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at three Cheatham County schools had to find their own way to and from class on Thursday as bus routes continued to be canceled despite school officials telling WSMV4 they were working to fix the issue at the beginning of the year.

Cheatham County is short 13 bus drivers right now, spokesperson Tim Adkins said. If someone is out, students must find their own way to and from school. A route with students going to Pleasant View Elementary, Sycamore Middle and Sycamore High School did not have bus service on Thursday.

Kelsey Stratton said she’s had to drive her seventh-grade daughter more than a dozen times so far this school year because of bus issues.

“It’s very difficult for the parents because we are in a rural area,” Stratton said. “We just don’t have transportation to get the kids to and from school, so it puts a burden on the parents.”

Stratton loves her neighborhood because her kids can safely play in the street but said it’s too rural for them to walk or bike to school along the busy main roads.

She would like to see the district pay school bus drivers more to help with recruitment and retention. Her daughter’s driver has to work a second job because they do not make enough.

“It is chaotic,” Stratton said about driving her daughter to school. “It is just very difficult to work a full-time job and to take your children to and from school every day. It is nearly impossible to do it.”

Adkins said Cheatham County Schools does not keep track of how many routes have been canceled throughout the year.

“We deeply apologize for the inconvenience that our route closures have caused our families,” Adkins said via email. “Many of our bus drivers are routinely driving extra/double routes to help us avoid shutting down any routes. We continue to work diligently on ways to recruit and retain bus drivers, and we offer a number of incentives to encourage individuals to come drive with us.”

Micaela Allen said it’s extremely frustrating when she gets an email saying the bus isn’t coming for her three students and she has to scramble to get time off work to drive them to and from school.

“The school buses have been canceling a lot,” Allen said. “When you depend on the school transportation, it’s difficult when you get that notice when we have to give a notice to our job.”

