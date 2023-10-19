Police targeting school speed zones for violators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents said they’ve seen so many kids almost get hit outside one Antioch elementary school that the Metro Nashville Police Department is now involved.

Each day on Murfreesboro Pike, not all drivers slow down especially when they go past Mount View Elementary at pick-up time.

That’s when WSMV4 spoke with Maricruz Gonzalez.

“Every day you almost hit somebody, or somebody almost hits you,” she explained.

WSMV4 went out to Murfreesboro Pike to see how many cars abide by the flashing lights and school zone speed limit. We saw dozens zoom through the zone in front of police officers.

“Even they’ll see the flashing lights over there on both sides, but it’s just like crazy,” said Gonzalez. “It’s not safe at all.”

Gonzalez said there are no crossing guards at the school to help kids cross the street. To solve the problem, she believes speed bumps could be helpful and MNPD’s initiative where officers ticket people in school zones for speeding.

“I saw him yesterday; I saw him pull over one car,” Gonzalez recalled after seeing an MNPD officer.

MNPD said they send officers out when they get a speeding complaint. Recently, they were outside the Nashville International Airport.

“People need to slow down and they need to care for other people’s kids like their own,” said Gonzalez.

She hopes MNPD will continue to monitor the school to prevent any future accidents.

