Police searching for man who robbed Belle Meade bank at knifepoint
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Belle Meade on Thursday morning.
The Metro Nashville Police Department released pictures of a man they say robbed a US Bank on Harding Pike at knifepoint at about 11:47 a.m.
The man was last seen walking east on Woodlawn Drive.
“If you see him, please call 911,” MNPD said.
