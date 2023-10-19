Police searching for man who robbed Belle Meade bank at knifepoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Belle Meade on Thursday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released pictures of a man they say robbed a US Bank on Harding Pike at knifepoint at about 11:47 a.m.

The man was last seen walking east on Woodlawn Drive.

“If you see him, please call 911,” MNPD said.

Police searching for man who robbed Belle Meade bank (WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.