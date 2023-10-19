No charges filed after man threatened people with gun at youth football game, police say

However, witnesses said the man pulled the gun halfway out of the fanny pack at one point.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No charges have been placed against a man who allegedly brought a gun to a youth football game in Joelton and threatened multiple people over the weekend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said that in the video provided to them, a gun “cannot distinctively be identified,” but the manner in which the man was seen holding his hands in the fanny pack is consistent with such.

The suspect denied having a gun when speaking to a detective. However, witnesses said the man pulled the gun halfway out of the fanny pack at one point.

“The persons involved in the confrontation with the man at the time this occurred have told our detective that they do not wish to prosecute. No charges have been placed. That could change if anyone involved comes forward wishing to prosecute,” MNPD said.

