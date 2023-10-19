NDOT implements roadway project near Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Discussions are underway regarding the future of a busy street near Centennial Park.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane on 31st Avenue from West End Avenue to Park Plaza as the Nashville Department of Transportation pilots a bikeway in both directions. The department said the trial lanes are working to enhance pedestrian safety.

In addition to the bike lanes, parts of 31st Avenue are also in the process of being resurfaced.

Right now, the department is accepting feedback from pedestrians, commuters and stakeholders about whether to make the bike lanes permanent, modified or removed altogether.

“I think that’s a great development,” Eriq Alexander, who walks in the area, said. “We have to be mindful of the bicycle riders and runners that are also able to still be active.”

The project is part of NDOT’s WalknBike three-year plan, which aims to make the city more accessible for all. The department also conducted a study, which found that most people prefer additional bike paths.

As for pedestrians like Alexander, he believes the project will be beneficial for the city.

“That’s a great development that’s complementary to people who are not only used to driving, but they’re trying to transition to bike riding or being able to walk,” he said. “That causes them to have easier access to jobs, parks and availability to small businesses.”

On Oct. 18, NDOT is hosting a pop-up event for people who want to learn more about the project. The event will be held at the corner of 31st Avenue and Park Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by an open house at Midtown Loft from 7 to 8 p.m.

