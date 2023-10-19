Murfreesboro home damaged by fire

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the tenants of the home.
A home on Ballater Drive in West Murfreesboro was damaged by fire on Wednesday afternoon.
A home on Ballater Drive in West Murfreesboro was damaged by fire on Wednesday afternoon.(Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue said a fire heavily damaged a home in West Murfreesboro on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of Ballater Drive just before 4:30 p.m. and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters searched the home and did not find anyone, and there were no reported injuries, according to authorities.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the tenants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
‘He threatened to shoot my son!’: Chaos erupts at youth football game
Caught on camera: Shoplifters assaulted, threw gasoline on Nashville Walgreens employee, police...
Women charged after gasoline attack on Walgreens employee
Two children are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville.
TBI: Two children, ages 10 and 4, dead in Millersville fire
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say

Latest News

Bike lane near centennial park
NDOT implements roadway project near Centennial Park
The replacement projection finished early and below budget.
Officials cut ribbon on Broadway Bridge
A slew of thieves have reportedly broken into cars parked at Topgolf in Nashville this month.
Thieves breaking into cars at Topgolf Nashville
Metro Nashville Police said the department is too understaffed to dedicate any officers to...
Metro Council approves $3M grant for SROs