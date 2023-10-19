Murfreesboro home damaged by fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue said a fire heavily damaged a home in West Murfreesboro on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of Ballater Drive just before 4:30 p.m. and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters searched the home and did not find anyone, and there were no reported injuries, according to authorities.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the tenants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.