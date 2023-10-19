Murfreesboro Council to discuss affordable housing, police simulator upgrades

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro City Council will meet Thursday night to discuss several agenda items.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. at 111 W Vine St. Discussions about converting existing apartment units into affordable housing and acquiring police simulation equipment are on the agenda.

The Murfreesboro Police Department has been using the VirTra 3000 simulator since 2018. The department is seeking necessary maintenance and hardware upgrades for the program. It will cost $190,615.

WSMV4 will monitor the meeting and provide updates.

