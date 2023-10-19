Metro Sports Authority to give progress report on new Titans stadium
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Sports Authority in Nashville will meet Thursday to discuss topics related to the new Tennessee Titans stadium.
The sports authority will present a monthly progress report regarding the new, $2.1 billion enclosed stadium, as well as consider approving a construction management company for the project.
The stadium is expected to be 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000 fans.
Key features of the new stadium include:
- Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville that will serve as social space during event days
- A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof
- Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences
- High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building
The stadium will also include a 12,000-square-foot community space that could be utilized for educational opportunities and non-profit events.
The stadium could also be home to major professional and collegiate sporting events.
