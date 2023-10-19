Metro Sports Authority to give progress report on new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Sports Authority in Nashville will meet Thursday to discuss topics related to the new Tennessee Titans stadium.

The sports authority will present a monthly progress report regarding the new, $2.1 billion enclosed stadium, as well as consider approving a construction management company for the project.

The stadium is expected to be 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000 fans.

Key features of the new stadium include:

Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville that will serve as social space during event days

A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof

Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences

High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building

The stadium will also include a 12,000-square-foot community space that could be utilized for educational opportunities and non-profit events.

The stadium could also be home to major professional and collegiate sporting events.

