Metro Sports Authority to give progress report on new Titans stadium

The new Titans stadium will be enclosed and fit about 60,000 fans.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Sports Authority in Nashville will meet Thursday to discuss topics related to the new Tennessee Titans stadium.

The sports authority will present a monthly progress report regarding the new, $2.1 billion enclosed stadium, as well as consider approving a construction management company for the project.

The stadium is expected to be 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000 fans.

Key features of the new stadium include:

  • Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville that will serve as social space during event days
  • A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof
  • Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences
  • High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building

The stadium will also include a 12,000-square-foot community space that could be utilized for educational opportunities and non-profit events.

The stadium could also be home to major professional and collegiate sporting events.

