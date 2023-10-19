Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback’ while in ICU, daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton has suffered a setback in her fight with a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter Shayla shared an update on her mother’s health on social media Wednesday.

In the video, she says that Retton was improving at the beginning of the week, but then says she experienced a quote “pretty scary setback” and is still in the ICU.

She did not provide further details on what the setback was, but she did say Retton had a better day on Wednesday.

She also added that the continuing battle has left her mother exhausted.

Retton’s family revealed the former Olympian’s health battle earlier this month.

They had also created a page on the fundraising site spotfund, noting that Retton did not have health insurance.

As of Thursday morning- it has so far raised more than $450,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville.
TBI: Two children, ages 10 and 4, dead in Millersville fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
Youth football season canceled after parent threatened coaches, players with gun
FILE
Missing man’s body found wrapped, decomposing in car trunk, affidavit says
Nashville NAACP President Rev. Venita Lewis was suspended following recent allegations she has...
Nashville NAACP president suspended following recent allegations she’s made

Latest News

Lebanon bikes stolen
Lebanon police offer $2,000 reward after bike theft
Thieves take motorcycles from shop
Thieves take motorcycles from shop
FILE - T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill....
T-Mobile is moving some customers on older plans to a pricier 5G option
Gov. Bill Lee weighs in on whether the possible release of the Covenant School shooter's...
Catch Up Quick