Man accused of carjacking ex-girlfriend’s car, sideswiping another vehicle while fleeing

Police said Cordero Quarles will be charged with reckless driving and carjacking.
Cordero Quarles is wanted by Clarksville Police on charges of reckless driving and carjacking.
Cordero Quarles is wanted by Clarksville Police on charges of reckless driving and carjacking.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the man they said stole his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and sideswiped another car when fleeing the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Cordero Quarles, 32, approached his ex-girlfriend at 2:26 p.m. while she sat in her vehicle in Summit Heights. He reportedly kicked out the passenger window of her vehicle and then took the car keys, went around the vehicle, drug the woman out of the driver’s seat and drove off.

Police said the woman received minor injuries during the carjacking.

As Quarles was fleeing the area, police said he sideswiped a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old woman. The driver was not hurt but did have damage to her vehicle.

Police said the stolen vehicle was found about 30 minutes later abandoned on Poston Street.

Patrol officers and detectives searched the area and determined that Quarles had left the area.

Police said Quarles has been charged with multiple felonies in the past and was already wanted. On April 19, Quarles was granted a rehabilitation furlough while in the Montgomery County Jail. On May 5, an escape warrant was taken out on Quarles because he failed to return to jail after not reporting to the rehabilitation facility. At that time, his previous charges that were being tried were brought back up with a “hold without bond” order from the court.

Officers have charged Quarles with reckless driving and carjacking. His bond was set at $50,000. Other charges are pending.

Police said Quarles is homeless and they believe he might be in the Lincoln Homes area. If you see Quarles, call 911 immediately and wait for an officer. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Sergeant Coleman at 931-648-0656, ext. 5589. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8744 or go online and submit a tip.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

