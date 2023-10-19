Lebanon police offer $2,000 reward after bike theft

According to police, five dirt bikes, one mini bike and one moped were taken from Southeast Motorsports.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward after several bikes were stolen from a local business in Lebanon in June 2023.

On June 22, three people in a black car pulled up to Southeast Motorsports (SEM) in Lebanon in the afternoon. The trio appeared to look around the business and later left, according to police.

Early the next morning, on June 23, a car matching the same description as the one seen earlier on June 22 was seen going by SEM two minutes before a white box truck arrived.

A Black male suspect, wearing blue pants and a green reflective vest, was driving the truck, authorities said. The security fence was cut, and the suspect was seen on surveillance video taking the bikes. According to police, five dirt bikes, one minibike and one moped were taken from SEM.

After the truck was loaded, the suspect left in an unknown direction, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding the theft, they are asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

