Israeli flight lands in Nashville as group flees from Israel-Hamas war

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As a group from Israel flew into Nashville International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, they were greeted with cheers, smiles, and warm hugs from the Nashville Jewish Community.

The flight from Tel Aviv arrived in Nashville around 4 p.m. More than 60 people from the group were welcomed with Israel and American flags along with songs, and danced on the ground floor of the Nashville International Airport.

Carrying their luggage, many were cheered along with the group with smiles and some even holding back tears.

“It’s really overwhelming but it’s really nice,” said Leeann Langer.

Langer pushed her stroller while her husband pushed a carrier full of luggage inside of the airport. They’re from Israel leaving their homeland for the time being until they feel it’s safe to go back. They’re planning to stay with family in New Jersey.

“There’s a lot of feelings. It’s hard to leave but hopefully it’s nice to be here,” said Langer.

The Shai Fund, a Tennessee-based humanitarian nonprofit, organized the trip for the Israeli evacuees and Israel-Americans who were in the country when the war started.

“This is a chance to show our expression of love to welcome these people home and just show how much Nashville cares and how much Nashville supports Israel,” said Daryl Hedding with the Shai Fund.

Showing their expression of love meant so much to the group that has left behind so much of their lives. Hedding explained how their organizations plans to connect the families and individuals with resources in the U.S.

“We really try to deal with it on a case-by-case basis. Some of them will go to families, Jewish families, and just depending on their needs, some of them need care. So we’re really dealing with those on an individual level,” said Hedding.

One traveler was floored to see so many people showing support as they touched down.

“Wow it’s amazing. It’s so beautiful to see how the United States is receiving us,” said Reut Kadosh.

Morris Rieger and his young sons were trapped in Israel. He describes the terror.

“We had to find, you know to try to have makeshift weapons, a butcher knife or a baseball bat at home, to do whatever we could to try to keep ourselves safe in the event that somebody tries to break down our doors,” said Reiger.

Reiger originally from Albany, New York, has spent the last 16 year living in Israel. It’s where his sons were born. They’re now planning to stay with family in Florida in the meantime, bringing only what could fit inside of their carry-on luggage.

“We only have our carry-on and our backpacks because unfortunately the rest of our belongings are stuck in a closed military zone in our homes. This is what we came with,” said Reiger.

Many from the group plan to stay with family or friends. Others who don’t have family to live with will be connected with host families.

