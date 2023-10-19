How does drought affect fall foliage in Tennessee?

WSMV4 Meteorologist Dan Thomas shares his insight on how drought can affect fall foliage.
Trees display peak fall foliage off of U.S. Route 50 near Coolville, Ohio.
Trees display peak fall foliage off of U.S. Route 50 near Coolville, Ohio.(WTAP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As the temperature drops in the Mid State, Tennesseans are eager to see the leaves turn into beautiful autumn colors.

However, drought can cause the leaves to turn prematurely. While this may seem like the leaves are getting a jump start on the season, they’ll soon turn brown and fall off.

WSMV4 Meteorologist Dan Thomas said drought will also cause their designated colors to be more muted and less vibrant as the reds, oranges and yellows develop.

“Drought will cause premature leaf cast, thereby accelerating the peak of the fall foliage season, all other things being equal, because you’re up against max color while trying to still maintain enough leaves on trees,” Thomas said. “Finally, drought lengthens the ‘leaf cleanup’ season because leaves fall off sooner than they would otherwise in many cases, but other trees like oaks maintain leaves a long while regardless of drought.”

