Hopkinsville police officer injured in crash while enroute to active pursuit

Police learned the other person involved in the crash was under the influence.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A Hopkinsville police officer and a woman were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash.

On Wednesday just before 8:50 p.m., an officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at East 20th and Cross Street. According to Hopkinsville police, the person the officer was trying to pull over did not stop and led officers on a chase.

At that same time, another officer, Charles Wiggington, was driving north on Fort Campbell Boulevard to help with the pursuit. While driving he had his lights and sirens on, police said.

According to a preliminary report, at about 8:53 p.m. Jessica Creamer was seen leaving an Exxon parking lot and turned left pulling out in front of the officer. The officer hit Creamer’s rear and caused her to spin out into the southbound lanes.

Creamer told Wiggington she looked south at traffic coming northbound before crossing the road, according to police. She told the officer she thought she had enough time to cross and that she didn’t see the police car.

Police said they learned that Creamer was under the influence at the time of the crash and after allegedly having a few drinks at Buffalo Wild Wings.

At the same time of the crash, the suspect leading police on a pursuit pulled up behind a dry cleaners on Virginia Street, parked, and ran away on foot, according to police. Officers were not able to capture the suspect.

Both Wiggington and the woman were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not add whether or not Creamer was charged.

Police said the incidents are still under investigation.

