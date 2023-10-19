Groundbreaking held for new Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Lakeview Elementary School.

The new building for Lakeview Elementary School will be built on the existing campus during a multi-year period, according to a Metro Nashville Public Schools media release. The updated school will feature state-of-the-art technology facilities tailored to create a better learning environment for more than 800 pre-K through 5th grade students.

“It will be a beacon of modern education, set to elevate the standards and aspirations of the community it serves,” MNPS said in the release.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, Board Member Cheryl Mayes, among other school leaders attended the event.

