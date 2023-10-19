Groundbreaking held for new Nashville school

The updated school will feature state-of-the-art technology facilities tailored to create a better learning environment.
Students perform at the groundbreaking for a new Nashville school on Oct. 19, 2023.
Students perform at the groundbreaking for a new Nashville school on Oct. 19, 2023.(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Lakeview Elementary School.

The new building for Lakeview Elementary School will be built on the existing campus during a multi-year period, according to a Metro Nashville Public Schools media release. The updated school will feature state-of-the-art technology facilities tailored to create a better learning environment for more than 800 pre-K through 5th grade students.

“It will be a beacon of modern education, set to elevate the standards and aspirations of the community it serves,” MNPS said in the release.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, Board Member Cheryl Mayes, among other school leaders attended the event.

