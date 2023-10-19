First Alert Forecast: Showers expand this evening

Saturday will turn very warm with temperatures topping off near 80°.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Occasional rain is likely overnight. Brief heavy downpours & a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Showers will develop and move through Nashville this evening. A few heavy downpours will be possible. Rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either. This rain will shift eastward overnight. The greatest rainfall totals with this system will occur northeast of Nashville. The least rain will fall over southwest Middle Tennessee.

Rain's on the way this evening in Nashville.
Rain's on the way this evening in Nashville.(WSMV)

Friday will begin with cloud cover and a few showers. The best rain chance on Friday will be over eastern Middle Tennessee. That said, a very early shower or two will also be possible around Nashville.

Through the day, clouds will gradually clear from west to east. It’ll be breezy and once again and turn mild during the mid-late afternoon as the air dries out.

Friday night will turn mainly clear and cool with temperatures in the 50s, so the weather looks perfect for Friday night football.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and turn unusually warm. Temperatures will jump from the upper 40s early on into the upper 70s and perhaps even low 80s during the afternoon.

Sunday looks less windy and cooler, with highs around 70.

NEXT WEEK:

Uneventful weather’s on the way next week until possibly Friday when rain returns.

Temperatures will moderate through the week from the low-mid 70s on Monday to the low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

