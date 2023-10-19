First Alert Forecast: Rain is a Good Thing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

TRACKING RAIN

Another cold front approaches the Mid State today and continues to thicken the clouds again during the day. A passing shower cannot be ruled out for the first part of the day, but late in the day we’ll see a few more showers and I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near the lower 70s. Tonight, shower will continue off and on as lows drop into the mid and upper 50s.

A couple of showers will linger into early Friday, but the rain should mainly move out of the Mid State by the afternoon. Highs on Friday will mainly drop back into the upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll dry out for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday looks breezy with gusts near, if not over, 20 mph at times.

NEXT WEEK

Highs on Monday will hang out around 70 under a mostly sunny sky.

A few more clouds will mix in on Monday and Tuesday, but we’re expecting a decent warm-up with highs back in the mid to even the upper 70s.

