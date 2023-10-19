First Alert Forecast: Rain develops throughout the day

Some much need showers develop in parts of the Mid State today and tonight.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some rain shower and a few isolated thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon into evening and clear out by Friday morning.

TRACKING RAIN

Another cold front approaches the Mid State today and continues to thicken the clouds again during the day. A passing shower cannot be ruled out for the first part of the day, but late in the day we’ll see a few more showers and I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near the lower 70s. Tonight, shower will continue off and on as lows drop into the mid and upper 50s.

A couple of showers will linger into early Friday, but the rain should mainly move out of the Mid State by the afternoon. Highs on Friday will mainly drop back into the upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll dry out for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday looks breezy with gusts near, if not over, 20 mph at times.

NEXT WEEK

Highs on Monday will hang out around 70 under a mostly sunny sky.

A few more clouds will mix in on Monday and Tuesday, but we’re expecting a decent warm-up with highs back in the mid to even the upper 70s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville.
TBI: Two children, ages 10 and 4, dead in Millersville fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
Youth football season canceled after parent threatened coaches, players with gun
FILE
Missing man’s body found wrapped, decomposing in car trunk, affidavit says
Elton John
Elton John performs in Nashville at star-studded birthday bash

Latest News

Thursday morning weather update
Thursday morning weather update
Showers & thundershowers will develop move into the Mid State on Thursday, with the bulk of it...
First Alert Forecast: Rain returns tomorrow
The cooler temperatures we're feeling may be a relief for those who are ready to say goodbye to...
Preparing your home for cold weather
As the weather changes, so does your tire pressure. Colder weather can cause your tire pressure...
Low tire pressure in cooler weather