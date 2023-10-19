Desperate need to help Mid State cancer patients beat the disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Renee Love is sitting inside the living room of her Nashville home.

“I’m looking out the window, sitting right here and I see here when she drives by,” Renee explained from her couch.

She is waiting for a ride. Not from Uber or Lyft, but a woman named Grace Freeman.

“I know Grace is coming and I’m about to get in the car. We’re getting ready to talk about whatever we getting ready to talk about all the way to the appointment,” explained Renee.

Finally, a text comes through that Grace has arrived. It’s been weeks since they last saw each other, but Renee says Grace is worth the wait.

“Hey girl! I’ve got so much to tell you about the weekend,” Renee shouts as she climbs into Grace’s car.

Their conversations span a wide array of topics. Renee likes sharing her wisdom and offering advice. Grace likes receiving it, “She gives me a lot of advice for what I’ve got going on in my life.”

Today, Renee shares her daughter’s recent birthday celebrations. Grace reveals she met her boyfriend’s dad.

Both consider each other friends. The connection they share helps distract Renee from where they’re actually headed: an appointment to monitor her cancer.

“Any opportunity that you have to take your mind off of it to escape from it is worth it. It is worth it. And I’m glad I have that with her,” Renee said.

After 12 rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries, Renee is preparing to learn how the cancer is affecting her kidneys. Grace is driving her to a doctor’s appointment as a volunteer through the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program. It connects volunteer drivers with cancer patients who need help getting to and from their appointments.

“It’s the highlight of my week to get together with her and give her a ride,” said Grace.

It’s a tough day for Renee, who says she has highs and lows, “The way I’m feeling right now, I wouldn’t be able to drive anywhere...You wake up and you don’t know what type of day it’s going to be, how it’s going to be and you get tired. I don’t have to worry about how am I going to get to my appointment now.”

There is a desperate need for drivers like Grace. Before the pandemic, the American Cancer Society had triple the number of drivers it has now.

Grace said she decided to start driving as a distraction from a breakup. That’s when she was matched with Renee, “Getting in touch with other people who were also going through something, there’s a degree of shared healing in that.”

Grace needed to heal her heart. Renee needed to heal her body. Both of them, it seems, needed each other.

“This is more than just a ride. For me, yeah, it’s more than just a ride,” said Renee. “Grace and Love, that is the perfect pair.”

“When Renee posts a ride I want to slide in and be the first one to pick it up because I’m not trying to share,” joked Grace. “It’s a friendship. She’s not just a patient I’m driving to and from treatment. She is a friend.”

The ACS says it relies on drivers like Grace and desperately needs volunteers willing to drive near or across the Davidson County line to places like Antioch, Smyrna, Hermitage, Hendersonville and Percy Priest.

“Volunteering as a Road To Recovery driver will put you at the heart of the American Cancer Society’s mission and fulfill a critical need for cancer patients. Even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there,” said Scott Holmes, Senior Executive Director at the American Cancer Society.

The requirements to become a driver include having a safe, reliable vehicle, proof of insurance, a valid license and weekday flexibility. Drivers must be between 18 and 84 years of age and complete online training and background checks.

ACS is using a new online scheduling tool for volunteers to review and accept rides.

You can learn more about volunteering or signing up for rides by visiting this site or calling the American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345.

