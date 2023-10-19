Crews fight fire at Antioch duplex

No injuries are reported at the this time, according to the fire department.
Crews fight a fire in Antioch.
Crews fight a fire in Antioch.(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department firefighters are fighting a fire at a duplex in Antioch.

Crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. to 3225 Anderson Road. The fire department reported seeing heavy flames on one side of the duplex when they arrived.

Crews continue to work to put out the flames. No injuries are reported at this time, according to the fire department.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville.
TBI: Two children, ages 10 and 4, dead in Millersville fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
Youth football season canceled after parent threatened coaches, players with gun
FILE
Missing man’s body found wrapped, decomposing in car trunk, affidavit says
Elton John
Elton John performs in Nashville at star-studded birthday bash

Latest News

Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro Council to discuss affordable housing, police simulator upgrades
$40K reward offered for information in Highway 70 murder, police say
$40K reward offered for information in Highway 70 murder, police say
Students perform at the groundbreaking for a new Nashville school on Oct. 19, 2023.
Groundbreaking held for new Nashville school
Police searching for man who robbed Belle Meade bank
Police searching for man who robbed Belle Meade bank at knifepoint