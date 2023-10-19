Crews fight fire at Antioch duplex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department firefighters are fighting a fire at a duplex in Antioch.

Crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. to 3225 Anderson Road. The fire department reported seeing heavy flames on one side of the duplex when they arrived.

Crews continue to work to put out the flames. No injuries are reported at this time, according to the fire department.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.