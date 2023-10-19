Caught on camera: Thieves steal car from auto shop in Murfreesboro

They’re seen leaving the business and then returning to steal a 2019 Infinity.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are searching for thieves who were caught on camera stealing a car from an auto shop on Monday.

Police said they’re investigating an auto theft from Absolute Auto on SE Broad Street in the early morning hours on Oct. 16.

Surveillance video shows the men casing the parking lot at about 1:30 a.m. They’re seen leaving the business and then returning to steal a 2019 Infinity.

“If you know who is responsible for this crime, please contact Detective David Kidd at 629-201-5517,” MPD said.

