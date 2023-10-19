Anti-theft software available for Hyundai, Kia owners: Police hope this will curb rising thefts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kia and Hyundais are being stolen across Middle Tennessee.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they need your help to crack down on how often it is happening in Nashville. The MNPD said they are responding to so many Kia and Hyundai thefts, they are asking those drivers to take steps on their own to help prevent them.

MNPD said in the last year, there has been a 410% increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts. The affected models don’t have immobilizer software. That software prevents a vehicle from starting if the key isn’t nearby. It is something that gained attention thanks to a viral social media trend this summer.

“I had no idea,” local Hyundai driver Susanna Naess said. “Well now I am like, ‘should I just leave this parking lot right now and drive away?”

Now, MNPD is asking Kia and Hyundai owners with 2011 through 2022 models to go to their local dealerships and get an anti-theft software upgrade. The upgrade will make it so that the car can’t be started without the key. Naess said she is considering getting the upgrade.

“Why not, yeah,” Naess said. “But maybe I won’t even bother and hope my car won’t get stolen.”

Nearly four million vehicles are eligible for the free upgrade, something police are urging local drivers to take advantage of.

