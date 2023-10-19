‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are urging Hyundai and Kia owners to get in contact with their local dealerships to schedule anti-theft upgrades.
This is in hopes of deterring car thieves, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
“Due to a viral social media trend this summer, there has been a significant increase in auto thefts of those two makes,” MNPD said.
Over the last year, there’s been a 410% increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts, police said.
“Nearly 4 million vehicles are eligible for the free software upgrade,” MNPD added. “The upgrade, for models with a “turn-key-to-start” ignition system (2011-2022), will activate an ignition kill so the vehicle cannot be started without the car key.”
Below you can find information on how to schedule your upgrades:
- For more information on Hyundai upgrades, visit https://www.hyundaiantitheft.com/ or at 1-800-633-5151.
- For more information on Kia upgrades, visit https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD or call 1-800-333-4542.
