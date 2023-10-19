‘410% increase in thefts’: Police urging Hyundai, Kia owners to update software

“Nearly 4 million vehicles are eligible for the free software upgrade.”
Hyundais and Kias are still being stolen, but KCPD explained how numbers have gone down recently.
Hyundais and Kias are still being stolen, but KCPD explained how numbers have gone down recently.(KCTV5)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are urging Hyundai and Kia owners to get in contact with their local dealerships to schedule anti-theft upgrades.

This is in hopes of deterring car thieves, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Previous Coverage:
Police warn of viral trend increasing risk of Kia, Hyundai vehicles being stolen

“Due to a viral social media trend this summer, there has been a significant increase in auto thefts of those two makes,” MNPD said.

Over the last year, there’s been a 410% increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts, police said.

“Nearly 4 million vehicles are eligible for the free software upgrade,” MNPD added. “The upgrade, for models with a “turn-key-to-start” ignition system (2011-2022), will activate an ignition kill so the vehicle cannot be started without the car key.”

Below you can find information on how to schedule your upgrades:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville.
TBI: Two children, ages 10 and 4, dead in Millersville fire
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
Youth football season canceled after parent threatened coaches, players with gun
FILE
Missing man’s body found wrapped, decomposing in car trunk, affidavit says
Elton John
Elton John performs in Nashville at star-studded birthday bash

Latest News

Caught on camera: Thieves steal car from auto shop in Murfreesboro
Caught on camera: Thieves steal car from auto shop in Murfreesboro
Caught on camera: Thieves steal car from auto shop in Murfreesboro
Caught on camera: Thieves steal car from auto shop in Murfreesboro
Titans release renderings of potential new stadium
Metro Sports Authority to give progress report on new Titans stadium
Lebanon bikes stolen
Lebanon police offer $2,000 reward after bike theft