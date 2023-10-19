$40K reward offered for information in Highway 70 murder, police say

If you have any information on this murder, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
$40K reward offered for information in Highway 70 murder, police say
$40K reward offered for information in Highway 70 murder, police say
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A private donor is offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for murdering a man in late May on Highway 70, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On May 27, 60-year-old Rodrigo “Ernie” Aguilar was shot and killed on Hwy. 70 South near Bellevue Road.

Police said Aguilar likely witnessed suspects attempting to break into cars near his home and went to confront them when he was shot.

“Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicide and cold cases, in addition to the $40,000 reward from the private donor,” MNPD said.

