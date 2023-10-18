Youth football season canceled after parent threatened coaches, players with gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a chaotic scene at a youth football game in Joelton, the Greenbrier Athletic Club decided to end the 12U football season for the year.

A man allegedly brought a gun to the Joelton Community Club and Park and threatened to shoot coaches and parents over the weekend.

This cancellation, according to the club, will not affect the 6U, 8U and 10U, who will still be able to finish out their seasons. The man who allegedly brought the gun has been banned from all MTJFL events.

Not only did the 12U season get canceled, but the coach who allegedly walked away with the bag that had the gun inside has been suspended.

“The gentleman with the gun is named Brandon Williams,” MTJFL president Terry Martin said. “Eyewitnesses are confirming it was definitely a gun. Including the gentleman in the video holding Brandon’s hand and keeping him from shooting anyone says it was definitely a pistol.”

Williams threatened to shoot coaches and players over a hit, and the entire incident at the Joelton Community Club and Park was caught on camera, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Joelton parents said they were terrified when the parent from the visiting Greenbrier team tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a football game. They had to wrestle the weapon away from him and tackle him to the ground.

League officials said the Greenbrier parent was kicked out of the park earlier in the game for storming the field to yell at a referee. He returned with seconds left in the game involving 11 and 12-year-olds with a black bag that had a handgun inside.

“We have some bad apples, and bad apples can ruin a whole basket if you are not careful,” MTJFL president Terry Martin said. “We have to stand up to that, and we have to kick that out. Why do we need to do that, the number one reason is the safety of our families. Period.”

Martin said they were lucky no one was shot in the altercation.

After this incident, all MTJFL playoff games will have armed security this year. Martin said he wants to make that permanent for every game next season. He said every league can make its own safety rules, and Joelton has already implemented a clear bag policy going forward.

