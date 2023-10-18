Widow mourns husband three years after triple shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today marks three years since a shooting in Nashville claimed the lives of three men.

Among those who died was Gennaro Daniele, an aspiring music artist. Leading up to the anniversary, his wife Kelly has spent the last few days reminiscing about her late husband.

“Not only did I lose my best friend, but I’ve lost family,” Kelly said.

The father of three was killed in a shooting outside his business, where he made music in Donelson in the fall of 2020.

Three years later, detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are still searching for suspects, prompting them to release footage showing what led up to the deadly encounter.

Search continues for 3 unknown suspects in 2020 triple murder in Nashville (Metro Police)

In the footage, Daniele is seen walking out with another person, who was identified as Jesus Torrero, and seconds later, they are ambushed by three men wearing a mask. Daniele and Torrero were shot and killed.

One of the alleged attackers, Quencharios Edmonds, was wounded during the shooting. Police said the suspects attempted to drop him off at a hospital but fled as they were approached by hospital staff. Edmonds was later found dead inside his vehicle parked on Enon Springs Road, according to police.

Detectives recovered drugs, weapons and cash from Daniele’s business on Old Elm Hill Pike. Despite the findings, Kelly says her husband was a good man.

“Whether or not there’s drugs involved, he still doesn’t deserve to die,” she said. “I’m more concerned about the murder. The fact that my husband’s not here.”

Police said they believe the suspects may have been driving a burgundy Chevrolet sedan. As their search continues, Kelly is left pleading for justice.

“If you feel like you think that you know — call,” Kelly pleaded. “Tell what you know because my children deserve that. They don’t have their father but they deserve the peace of knowing that these people are not running around free.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 615-742-7463.

