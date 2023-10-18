Why your tire pressure light comes on in the cold

As the weather changes, so does your tire pressure
Temperature and pressure are directly proportional meaning if one changes, so does the other.
Temperature and pressure are directly proportional meaning if one changes, so does the other.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chilly mornings could be causing your tire pressure to go down.

Temperature swings during the cooler months can actually cause your tire’s pressure sensor to come on. There’s a simple explanation for why the cold affects tire pressure.

The Ideal Gas Law, PV = nRT, shows the relationship between temperature and pressure. They’re directly proportional meaning that if you change one, the other will also change.

In the south, it is common to have high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Tire pressure can decrease about 1 PSI (pound per square inch) for every 10-degree drop in temperature.

Colder air is denser and takes up less space, hence why your tire may deflate a bit when it’s cold out. On the contrary, when it’s warm and the tires are in motion the air molecules inside the tire move faster which can increase the tire pressure.

If you get the low tire pressure warning, don’t ignore it. Some steps you can take are to check your tire’s pressure manually, take it to get checked by someone else, or inflate the tire to the pressure listed in the owner’s manual.

Check tire pressure manually, inflate tire to proper PSI, take vehicle to mechanic.
Check tire pressure manually, inflate tire to proper PSI, take vehicle to mechanic.

Even if you think the warning will go away after driving for some time, still check your tire pressure to ensure the safety of yourself and others on the roads.

