Victoria’s Secret launches adaptive line made for women with disabilities

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores...
The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time, Victoria’s Secret is introducing underwear specifically designed to meet the needs of women with disabilities.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable...
The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.

The retailer said it developed the collection with the help of a firm that works with people with disabilities.

The move is the latest example of mainstream brands and retailers – and not just niche sellers – catering to differently-abled consumers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
‘He threatened to shoot my son!’: Chaos erupts at youth football game
Caught on camera: Shoplifters assaulted, threw gasoline on Nashville Walgreens employee, police...
Women charged after gasoline attack on Walgreens employee
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Old Hickory native Nate Bargatze will serve as the honorary pace driver for the Ally 400.
Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze to host Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters performing

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
LIVE: GOP’s Jim Jordan tries again to become House speaker, while his detractors consider options
Two children are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville.
Two children dead in Millersville fire, White House chief says
Palestinian U.N. ambassador Riyad Mansour, background right, addresses members of the U.N....
US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas’ attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians