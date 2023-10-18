Two dead in Millersville fire, SBN reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire killed two people in Millersville Wednesday, according to Smokey Barn News.

Robertson and Sumner County fire crews responded to Flat Ridge Road near Highway 31 West after receiving a call around 1:15 a.m., SBN reports.

Around 2:15 a.m. the fire was out and crews were searching the home for other possible victims. The TBI was called in to help investigate.

“According to Fire Chief Joe Williams with the White House Community Volunteer Department, two people are confirmed dead in the home so far. May involve children. The scene is still fluid,” SBN reported.

