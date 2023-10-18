Two children dead in Millersville fire, White House chief says

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire killed two children in Millersville Wednesday, according to the White House Community Fire Chief, Joe Williams.

Williams said the two children and one of their parents were inside of the home at the time of the fire. The parent was able to make it out, but the children were not, according to Williams.

Robertson and Sumner County fire crews responded to Flat Ridge Road near Highway 31 West after receiving a call around 1:15 a.m.

Around 2:15 a.m., the fire was out, and crews searched the home for other possible victims. The TBI was called in to help investigate.

Williams added that TBI is investigating the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.