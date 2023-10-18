Two children dead in Goodlettsville fire, White House chief says

Two children died in a house fire early Wednesday morning.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire killed two children in Goodlettsville Wednesday, according to the White House Community Fire Chief, Joe Williams.

Williams said the two children and one of their parents were inside of the home at the time of the fire. The parent was able to make it out, but the children were not, according to Williams.

Robertson and Sumner County fire crews responded to the 100 block of Flat Ridge Road near Highway 31 West after receiving a call around 1:15 a.m.

Around 2:15 a.m., the fire was out, and crews searched the home for other possible victims. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was called in to help investigate.

Williams added that TBI is investigating the scene.

TBI said the initial report came in from Millersville, but TBI said their GPS identifies the area as Goodlettsville.

Two children killed in overnight house fire
