Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired

FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.(KTTC)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday, while troopers believe her mother was driving impaired.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Chasity Bliss was driving with her two young daughters in the backseat when she veered off the road, went over a driveway, hitting a utility pole and tree.

According to troopers, her vehicle landed in a field.

Bliss’ 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died, troopers said.

Her other daughter, who is 5 years old, was not injured.

Troopers say Bliss was impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested. She was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
‘He threatened to shoot my son!’: Chaos erupts at youth football game
Caught on camera: Shoplifters assaulted, threw gasoline on Nashville Walgreens employee, police...
Women charged after gasoline attack on Walgreens employee
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Old Hickory native Nate Bargatze will serve as the honorary pace driver for the Ally 400.
Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze to host Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters performing

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump comments as he briefly exits the courtroom in his civil business...
Donald Trump told to keep volume down after getting animated at New York civil fraud trial
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan loses ground as he tries again to win votes to become House speaker
Councilman Larry Cox
City council member, Knoxville icon Larry Cox dies
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden says Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt
The sheriff’s office said a yellow lab named Dwyer – owned by one of the vet technicians –...
Vet tech’s dog donates blood to save K-9’s life after shooting