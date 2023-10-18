Thieves break into cars at Nashville Topgolf

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A slew of thieves have reportedly broken into cars parked at Topgolf in Nashville this month.

One man said this happened to him Tuesday night and that it’s happened to others.

Austin Furkins drove into Topgolf for his friend’s birthday and said he expected to drive out with everything in one piece. But when he got to his car, he said the window was shattered.

“We came ou,t and it was an unfortunate end to the night,” Furkins said. “My car got broken into. Obviously, I wasn’t the only one.”

He said two others nearby were in the same situation.

“I was just hoping nothing was missing,” Furkins said.

He said whoever did it didn’t take anything and only ransacked the car. Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrived and took fingerprints at the scene, according to Furkins.

“I have a couple of buddies who say they come here a lot, and they say their cars have gotten broken into, and they know whose cars have gotten broken into here,” Furkins said.

WSMV4 looked into the number of times MNPD responded to Topgolf in the last month. Call logs show they were called to the location five times for theft, but only three were written as a police report.

Furkins said he wants Allied Universal, the security company that patrols Topgolf, to do a more thorough job. He said he plans to park closer to the entrance the next time he visits.

“Don’t leave anything valuable inside your vehicle,” he said. “I don’t know what they are looking for. I don’t know what their main goal was. Obviously, I didn’t have what they needed inside the vehicle.”

WSMV4 reached out to Allied Universal and Topgolf to see if they are doing anything to prevent this from happening again. We did not hear back at the time the article was written but will update it when they do.

