Police release photos of shooters’ car in murder of teen in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Nashville detectives continue to investigate the Oct. 1 murder of a 17-year-old, police have released pictures of the suspect vehicle the alleged shooters were riding in.

Jesus Martinez Garcia was shot and killed in the parking lot of Blue Note Apartments on Millwood Driver and the Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a white four-door Infiniti sedan.

“The car has noticeable features, including a black gas cap, after-market rims and a spoiler. It displayed a temp tag at the time of the shooting,” MNPD said.

Garcia was a passenger in a pickup truck with several other people when it came under fire for reasons still under investigation, police said.

“Anyone with information about the car, depicted in the attached surveillance images, is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases,” MNPD said.

