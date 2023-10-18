No SROs at Metro Nashville elementary schools this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday night, the Metro Council approved millions in state grant money to reimburse the Metro Nashville Police Department for the salaries of the school resource officers they have staffing Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Right now, the SROs are only in the middle and high schools, and it may be a while until you see any in any of the 70 elementary schools.

The MNPD said the department is too understaffed to dedicate any officers to elementary schools right now. If they did, MNPD said, it would “affect crime for everyday citizens.”

“You can’t take 70 police officers off the force and put them in elementary schools when we have got such high crime elsewhere,” parent Angela Sandidge said.

MNPD said it needs to hire about 190 more officers to reach full staffing. They plan to get there by the end of 2024. Once they are fully staffed, MNPD said they will be able to put SROs in the elementary schools.

“They are stretched way too thin,” Sandidge said. “I understand why they aren’t in elementary schools right now.”

MNPD said they hope the state funding available now will be available in the coming years to reimburse future elementary SRO salaries. Governor Bill Lee’s office told WSMV4 that the funding is recurring.

In the meantime, MNPD said it is providing extra patrol presence at elementary schools.

