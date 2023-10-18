New details released in connection to man accused of shooting woman, killing unborn child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was a heated court hearing with multiple outbursts and tears as the mother who was shot and lost her unborn child delivered her testimony on Tuesday.

“I got grazed in my arm, and it went through the right side of my stomach,” Kimbra Shay Beard said, reliving the incident.

On Sept. 26, police said Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, allegedly fired a pistol at a car with Beard inside, striking her and ultimately killing her unborn baby. Police said Beard was eight months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

During her testimony, Beard said she and a few friends were driving down Lewis Street when they stopped in front of a group of around ten people standing outside. Beard said a woman in the backseat began yelling at the group.

“She was saying she was upset because they did something,” Beard said.

Beard said the woman in the back hopped out of the car and started spraying the group with bear spray. Tamiya Hall said she and her boyfriend, accused shooter Demarius Claybrooks, were among the group.

“After she sprayed the mace, we had to run two separate ways because we were pinned against a gate,” Hall said. “I just remember I couldn’t breathe. Everything was burning.”

Seconds later, Claybrooks allegedly shot at the car and hit Beard with a bullet.

“I think he was just scared,” Beard said. “So he clutched the gun, hesitated before he actually just pulled it out and shot one time.”

Claybrooks’ lawyers are claiming self-defense, arguing he and the group were attacked with bear spray.

“These individuals were doing nothing, and they were attacked in front of their home on Lewis Street for no reason,” Claybrooks’ lawyer said.

Claybrooks’ charges will be sent to a grand jury, and his bail has been reduced.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.