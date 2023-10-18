New details released in connection to man accused of shooting woman, killing unborn child

The woman who lost her child delivered a testimony on Tuesday.
New details were learned during a court hearing surrounding the shooting of a pregnant woman causing her to lose her baby.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was a heated court hearing with multiple outbursts and tears as the mother who was shot and lost her unborn child delivered her testimony on Tuesday.

“I got grazed in my arm, and it went through the right side of my stomach,” Kimbra Shay Beard said, reliving the incident.

On Sept. 26, police said Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, allegedly fired a pistol at a car with Beard inside, striking her and ultimately killing her unborn baby. Police said Beard was eight months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

During her testimony, Beard said she and a few friends were driving down Lewis Street when they stopped in front of a group of around ten people standing outside. Beard said a woman in the backseat began yelling at the group.

“She was saying she was upset because they did something,” Beard said.

Beard said the woman in the back hopped out of the car and started spraying the group with bear spray. Tamiya Hall said she and her boyfriend, accused shooter Demarius Claybrooks, were among the group.

“After she sprayed the mace, we had to run two separate ways because we were pinned against a gate,” Hall said. “I just remember I couldn’t breathe. Everything was burning.”

Seconds later, Claybrooks allegedly shot at the car and hit Beard with a bullet.

“I think he was just scared,” Beard said. “So he clutched the gun, hesitated before he actually just pulled it out and shot one time.”

Claybrooks’ lawyers are claiming self-defense, arguing he and the group were attacked with bear spray.

“These individuals were doing nothing, and they were attacked in front of their home on Lewis Street for no reason,” Claybrooks’ lawyer said.

Claybrooks’ charges will be sent to a grand jury, and his bail has been reduced.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service restored in Nashville after hours-long outage
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
‘He threatened to shoot my son!’: Chaos erupts at youth football game
FILE
Atlanta man run over, killed at Nashville liquor store

Latest News

Less than a year after six people were shot and killed inside The Covenant School, plans are in...
Students, staff return to Covenant School campus in January
Federal investigators are looking into robotaxis that are being rolled out in Nashville.
Federal regulators investigating "cruise" cars
Kelly Daniele pictured with husband
Widow mourns husband three years after triple shooting in Nashville
Self-driving cars from GM's Cruise are currently testing in Nashville.
New robotaxi testing happening in Nashville despite federal safety investigation