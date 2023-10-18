MTSU football staffer resigns after arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee State University staffer arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a teenager at Target on Sunday has resigned, the school’s athletics department confirmed Tuesday.

Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the university’s football team, resigned on Monday night.

“Head Coach Rick Stockstill accepted Mr. Woodley’s resignation last night and he is no longer a part of the MTSU football program,” the statement from MTSU read.

Woodley was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest by Murfreesboro Police on Sunday.

Police responded to Target on Old Fort Parkway on Sunday afternoon regarding an indecent exposure incident. The victim told police Woodley complimented her outfit before moving a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said when they responded to Target to investigate, Woodley avoided them and tried to get away, leading to the resisting arrest charge.

The investigation revealed Woodley had visited the store for the past five days. He has now been banned from all Target stores in Rutherford County, according to police.

The university had suspended Woodley due to the incident, according to Athletic Director Chris Massaro.

Woodley was released from jail after posting a $3,000 bond. His first court appearance is Nov. 30.

Murfreesboro Police also believe there could be other victims. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Woodley is asked to call Murfreesboro Police Detective Ben Sagrera at 629-201-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Rutherford County at 615-893-7867.

