Millersville community heartbroken over deaths of 2 children in house fire

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Millersville Fire Chief Brandon Head could only summarize the deaths of two children Wednesday in one word — “heartbreaking.”

The young siblings were found dead in a house fire on Flat Ridge Road early Wednesday morning, according to firefighters.

The TBI later identified the children as Braiden Myers, 10, and Bellamy Myers, 4.

“Heartbroken for the family, for all the families involved, it’s a tragic situation that we’re having to deal with and they’re having to deal with but we’re doing everything for the families to get some closure,” Head said.

Head said the children were home with their father when the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. The father was able to make it out of the home, but the children could not, according to Head.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gary Patel runs a convenience store just down the road from the scene of the fire. His cousin also lived on the other side of the duplex. He got to know the family well and will always remember the Myers children for being well-behaved.

“Always will remember, I’ve known that family the last eight years, and I know their two kids too very well, they always come in my store and get drinks, I’ll miss them,” Patel said. “They behaved, never touched anything, disciplined kids.”

The Millersville Fire Department called in the TBI to help with the investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims find temporary housing.

