Metro Council approves $3M grant from state for SROs

Councilmembers debated the MOU between police and school and having no control on how Metro Nashville Police used budgeted money.
Metro Courthouse in downtown Nashville.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After lengthy discussion, the Metro Council voted to accept a grant for more than $3 million on Tuesday night to help pay school resource officers.

The grant process was approved by the Tennessee General Assembly to provide a pool of funding for grants for local law enforcement entities through local governments for the purpose of placing one full-time, POST-certified school resource officer in each public school.

The council voted 23-12 with two abstentions to accept $3,375,000 to funding one school resource officer per school per year.

Metro Nashville Police currently has 62 school resource officers assigned to Metro Nashville Public Schools, two for each high school and one for 30 middle schools.

The Council debate centered around the memorandum of understanding between the police and the school system to assign officers to the school and what Metro Nashville Police would do with the money currently budgeted for SROs. Councilmembers were concerned they would not have control of where the money was spent.

