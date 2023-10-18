Lebanon nurse indicted after unlawfully prescribing meds, prosecutors say

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Lebanon nurse has been indicted after investigators say he unlawfully prescribed controlled substances.

The Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Friday, charging Alton Birmingham, 49, with seven counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division, along with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Health Human Services Office of Inspector General, investigated the case. Their investigation found Birmingham saw patients when the doctor wasn’t in the Lebanon practice’s office and called in prescriptions using the doctor’s Drug Enforcement Administration registration number.

The doctor’s office is no longer in practice.

Birmingham surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and was booked into the Wilson County jail on a $10,000 bond.

