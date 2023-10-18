How to save money on Halloween pumpkins, costumes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Halloween candy, costumes and decorations are going to cost more this year with inflation up about 3% from last October.

The Goodwill in Bellevue has seen a lot more people coming in this year trying to save money on their Halloween supplies. Employees are constantly restocking the seasonal display with items flying off the shelves within minutes.

Store manager Amelia Boswell said some of the most popular costumes this year are Barbie and Taylor Swift. They have plenty of pink shoes and other items available for just a couple of bucks.

“We do have our DIY costumes which you can pretty much make anything you wanted from an article of clothing that we have in the store,” Boswell said. “We also have readymade costumes, like something you might buy from the Halloween shop.”

A Goodwill study found more than half of Americans plan to make their own costumes this year to save money. Costume prices at Goodwill start at just a couple of dollars per item, Boswell said.

Goodwill is expecting to see customers shopping for Halloween items until they close on October 31, and stores are still accepting donations of Halloween items.

Shoppers, like Chasity Jones, love to get creative and combine a couple of different things with inspiration from social media. Jones said Goodwill is a great place to not worry about prices and focus on what you can make.

“I came across some great pumpkins,” Jones said. “I love the colors, so I was able to come across some great things. I am excited about putting it all together.”

A tighter sugar supply also driving up the price of candy. Many people are looking to save on things like pumpkins. Christine Smith and her daughter, Virginia, spent Wednesday morning trying to find the perfect decorations for her fourth birthday party.

Virginia was born on Halloween, so they normally go all out with spooky decorations. This year, inflation is forcing them to focus on the things they really need.

“We’ve still been having a lot of fun despite inflation and making it all work,” Smith said. “(Buying) stuff that the kids will get the most out of, stuff that will last for years to come too.”

Gail Weiser said the average cost of a carving pumpkin at her patch along White Bridge Pike is about $11, but some larger ones are nearly $25 each. Farmers had to raise prices this year due to higher growing costs.

“We have adjusted slightly for their extra expenses,” Weiser said. “But it is not that much of an increase. Matter of fact, we have customers that say, ‘Hey, your prices are better than everybody’s around town.’”

Weiser said just a couple of decorations can go a long way. They have plenty of small pumpkins available for just a couple of dollars, and she’s seen many families come to get just a couple of items this year.

