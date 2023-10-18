Health department holds flu shot clinic for Metro employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville workers had the chance on Tuesday to get their flu shots.

Metro Nashville Public Health held a free clinic on Tuesday afternoon at the Metro Courthouse. Council members, city employees and the public were welcomed to get their flu shots.

Health officials said it’s good to not only protect yourself, but other people who are more vulnerable, like children and elderly people.

“It’s better to have that extra protection,” said Caroline Elcan, a nurse practitioner with Metro Public Health. “The flu shot isn’t necessarily going to mean you don’t absolutely get the flu, but when you get it, your case isn’t going to be as severe. You’re less likely to end up in the hospital or end up with less severe complications from the flu and from that virus.”

Health officials said anyone six months and older can get the regular dose, but they recommend a higher dose for people 65 and older.

